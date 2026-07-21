Hennessey Project Overlord Could Be An American Porsche Carrera GT

Hennessey is preparing to expand its hypercar range beyond the Venom F5 with an entirely new model known internally as Project Overlord.

The secretive machine has been under development for more than two years and will be revealed on 3 August 2026, shortly before Monterey Car Week begins in California.

Hennessey Previews Its Next Hypercar

The first teaser image offers a shadowy look at the newcomer’s rear end.

A curved LED taillight sits between two sculpted sections of painted bodywork, with a large black mesh grille positioned underneath. While very little of the car is visible, the design already appears more restrained and compact than the dramatic Venom F5.

Project Overlord will not replace the F5. Instead, it is expected to sit alongside Hennessey’s existing hypercar as a separate, more driver-focused offering.

A More Analogue Hennessey Hypercar

Hennessey has spent much of the past few years developing and delivering different versions of the Venom F5, including the manual Venom F5-M Roadster.

The F5-M combines a six-speed gated manual gearbox with Hennessey’s 2,031 hp (1,515 kW) twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre V8.

Project Overlord is expected to take the analogue formula even further.

John Hennessey previously described the vehicle as a lightweight, high-revving machine designed around driver involvement. Like the Venom F5, it is being designed, engineered and developed in-house rather than using the platform of an existing production car.

Early reports also suggest the new hypercar could use a completely new engine paired with a manual transmission, although Hennessey has not released any technical specifications.

Inspired By The Porsche Carrera GT

Hennessey has previously positioned Project Overlord as a spiritual American successor to the Porsche Carrera GT.

That comparison suggests the new model may prioritise low weight, naturally responsive performance and mechanical involvement rather than chasing the Venom F5’s enormous power figures and outright top-speed ambitions.

The Carrera GT remains one of the most celebrated analogue supercars ever produced, combining a naturally aspirated V10 with a six-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.

A modern American interpretation of that formula could give Hennessey something very different from the Venom F5.

What Could Power Project Overlord?

Hennessey has not confirmed the engine, power output, gearbox or performance targets for Project Overlord.

However, the company’s references to a high-revving powertrain and driver-focused character suggest the car could use a simpler and potentially lighter setup than the twin-turbocharged Venom F5.

A manual transmission appears increasingly likely, particularly after Hennessey demonstrated its commitment to analogue performance with the F5-M.

Should Project Overlord emerge as a smaller and less intimidating machine, it could occupy similar territory to cars such as the Lamborghini Temerario, McLaren 765LT or Gordon Murray Automotive T.50.

Production Will Likely Be Extremely Limited

No production figures or pricing details have been announced.

Considering Hennessey’s boutique manufacturing operation, Project Overlord will almost certainly be built in very small numbers. Pricing is also expected to exceed $1 million, which is approximately R16.46 million at the current exchange rate.

The final cost could climb considerably higher depending on the engine, materials, production volume and level of customisation offered to buyers.