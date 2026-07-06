Hennessey Venom F5-M Debuts With 2,031 HP (1,515 kW) and a Six-Speed Manual

The Hennessey Venom F5 was already among the most extreme hypercars on sale, boasting an incredible 1,817 hp (1,355 kW) and a claimed top speed of 500 km/h (311 mph). Now, at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the American manufacturer has revealed an even more focused version called the Venom F5-M.

The ‘M’ stands for Manual, highlighting what is arguably the car’s biggest attraction. Hennessey first teased the project in 2024, promising a traditional six-speed gated manual gearbox paired with outrageous performance. The finished production model has gone even further.

A 2,031 HP Twin-Turbo V8 Paired With a Manual Gearbox

Power now comes from Hennessey’s twin-turbocharged 6.6-litre Fury V8, delivering an astonishing 2,031 hp (1,515 kW). That places the Venom F5-M among the world’s most powerful production cars, sitting just behind the Koenigsegg Gemera with 2,300 hp (1,715 kW) and the Rimac Nevera R with 2,107 hp (1,571 kW).

Unlike many modern hypercars that rely on all-wheel drive or hybrid assistance, every kilowatt is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a six-speed gated manual transmission, creating one of the most uncompromising driving experiences available.

New Aerodynamics and Adaptive Suspension

The immense power is housed within a newly developed carbon-fibre monocoque chassis, complemented by several aerodynamic upgrades.

Among the most noticeable additions are an integrated roof scoop and an enormous 55-inch dorsal fin, engineered to improve stability and generate additional downforce at speeds exceeding 322 km/h (200 mph).

For the first time, the Venom lineup also benefits from adaptive suspension, while the F5-M will be offered exclusively in roadster form.

A Bespoke Hypercar for Its First Owner

The first production example has been commissioned by a customer in the United Kingdom through Hennessey’s bespoke Maverick division.

Finished in exposed purple carbon fibre, the unique build features genuine 24-karat gold detailing and hand-painted national flags running alongside the prominent dorsal fin. The owner’s family name, ‘Sheikh’, is also incorporated into the design, making this a truly one-off specification.

Production Limited to Just 12 Cars

Hennessey will build only 12 examples of the Venom F5-M worldwide.

Each carries a price tag of $2.65 million (approximately R43 million), making it one of the most exclusive manual-equipped performance cars ever produced. For comparison, the standard Venom F5 Coupe starts at approximately $2.1 million.

Goodwood Debut

The Venom F5-M makes its official production debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will tackle the famous hill climb twice daily throughout the four-day event.

Experienced racing driver Alex Brundle will take the wheel as Hennessey showcases what could become one of the festival’s biggest attractions.