Zero2Turbo

Topless McLaren Speedtail Rendered – Could They Make It?

By Tokoloho Mogotlane

McLaren took the covers off the controversial Speedtail late last month so naturally, this incarnation has sparked a bit of obsession among enthusiasts and as a result, one has rendered the hypercar in topless ‘Spider’ form.

In a post on Instagram, digital artist Nicolas Proulx leaked his imagination of a Speedtail Spider. Not only was the post about the McLaren ditching its fixed roof, but the spec on the render also suggests to some extent a grand tourer atmosphere of some sort. Adding to this is Proulx’s caption to the post, calling this spec the “I don’t feel like breaking any land speed record today.”

Related Posts

McLaren Senna GTR Produces 1,000 KG Of Downforce

McLaren Reveals 1,035 HP (772 kW) Speedtail Hypercar

McLaren has not said anything about an open-top model, but considering the brand’s ability to come up with convertibles that are strangely close to their coupe variants when coming to performance, the thought of a Speedtail Spider does not sound very far fetched.

Going back to the render; combination of the exterior paint in this shade of green with the colour of the three seats and digital display featured in the interior owe to the rather calm spec of the Speedtail, suggesting a comfortable, luxury drive.

You might also like
News

McLaren Senna GTR Produces 1,000 KG Of Downforce

News

McLaren Reveals 1,035 HP (772 kW) Speedtail Hypercar

News

New McLaren BC-03 Hypercar Could Bring Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo Concept To Life

News

£1.75 Million (R33 Million) McLaren Speedtail To Be Revealed On 26th October

News

McLaren 720S Track Pack Sheds 24kg Costs R550k More

News

McLaren 720S Spider Design Revealed via Patent Drawings

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us