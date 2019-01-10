News

Bentley Bentayga Speed Coming This Year To Rival Lamborghini Urus

By Zero2Turbo

According to the latest reports, Bentley are cooking up a quicker version of their Bentayga SUV scheduled to be revealed in the first half of this year (maybe Geneva).

Related Posts

New Bentley Continental GT Convertible Pricing For South…

New Bentley Continental GT Convertible Is A Stunner

Naturally, it will come with the Bentayga’s range-topping 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12, with output pumped up to around 650 hp (485 kW). That will make the Bentley Speed more powerful than the related Lamborghini Urus, which has 641 hp (478 kW).

This high power output should translate into a sub-four-second 0 to 100 km/h sprint time but will probably not beat the Lambo’s time of 3.7 seconds.

Bentley will also focus on revisions to the standard Bentayga’s chassis to give the SUV more of a performance character, without impacting negatively on comfort levels.

Source Autocar
You might also like
South Africa

New Bentley Continental GT Convertible Pricing For South Africa

News

New Bentley Continental GT Convertible Is A Stunner

News

Bentley Axes Diesel Bentayga in Europe

News

New Report Suggests Porsche Will Take Control Of Bugatti, Lamborghini and Bentley

News

New Bentley Boss Doesn’t Like The Idea Of Sports Cars

News

Bentley Bentayga Smashed The Pikes Peak SUV Record – Special Edition Launched…

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us