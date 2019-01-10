Bentley Bentayga Speed Coming This Year To Rival Lamborghini Urus

According to the latest reports, Bentley are cooking up a quicker version of their Bentayga SUV scheduled to be revealed in the first half of this year (maybe Geneva).

Naturally, it will come with the Bentayga’s range-topping 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12, with output pumped up to around 650 hp (485 kW). That will make the Bentley Speed more powerful than the related Lamborghini Urus, which has 641 hp (478 kW).

This high power output should translate into a sub-four-second 0 to 100 km/h sprint time but will probably not beat the Lambo’s time of 3.7 seconds.

Bentley will also focus on revisions to the standard Bentayga’s chassis to give the SUV more of a performance character, without impacting negatively on comfort levels.