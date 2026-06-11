Bentley Opens Revolutionary Paint Shop and Unveils New Spectraflair Finish

Bentley has officially opened the doors to its latest manufacturing facility in Crewe, a cutting-edge Paint Shop that introduces a world-first innovation for automotive paint operations. The new facility becomes the first automotive paint shop to utilise Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) to move vehicle bodies through the production process, marking another step in Bentley’s long-term transformation strategy.

The announcement comes during a busy period for the British luxury brand, which recently unveiled the updated Bentley Flying Spur and continues to expand both its product portfolio and customer experiences.

Bentley Continues Momentum After Flying Spur Launch

Earlier this summer, Bentley revealed the refreshed Flying Spur, bringing back the S variant and introducing a Performance Active Chassis system. Power comes from a plug-in hybrid V8 producing 671 hp (500 kW), delivering a significant increase in output compared to its predecessor.

Away from the showroom, Bentley has also been actively engaging with customers and enthusiasts through its partnership with FAT International. The collaboration recently saw Bentley take over the Mankei venue on Austria’s famous Grossglockner High Alpine Road, displaying a selection of its latest models and demonstration vehicles.

New Paint Shop Brings More Personalisation

The newly operational Paint Shop significantly expands Bentley’s customisation capabilities, allowing customers to choose from nearly 100 exterior paint colours.

To celebrate the facility’s launch, Bentley has also introduced a brand-new finish known as Spectraflair. The unique paint uses advanced pigment technology to create striking colour shifts depending on lighting conditions and viewing angles.

The Paint Shop forms a key part of Bentley’s Dream Factory strategy and future electrification plans. Beyond its advanced manufacturing systems, the building itself reflects Bentley’s craftsmanship. Its exterior features 45 display panels, each finished in a different paint colour using the same techniques applied to customer vehicles.

Continental GT S Debuts New Spectral Verdant Finish

To mark the start of operations on 11 June, Bentley completed a unique Continental GT S finished in a new Spectral Verdant paint shade.

The bespoke grand tourer also features a hand-painted Union Flag racing stripe, showcasing the level of personalisation now possible through the expanded facility.

This one-off model serves as the first example of what Bentley customers can expect from the Paint Shop’s enhanced capabilities.

Supporting Bentley’s Electric Future

The new facility spans 12,500 square metres and is now the tallest building on Bentley’s Crewe campus.

From launch, the Paint Shop will handle production for the Continental GT and GTC, the Flying Spur and Bentley’s first fully electric production model, which is scheduled to be revealed later this year. The Bentayga SUV will also be integrated into the facility in the near future.

Designed with future growth in mind, the Paint Shop includes dedicated space for additional bespoke paint processes and advanced manufacturing technologies, helping Bentley prepare for the next generation of luxury vehicles.