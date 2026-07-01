Bentley’s New Design Theme by Mulliner Brings a Two Tone Paint Fade to the Supersports

Bentley has pulled the curtain back on something genuinely new for the brand. Called Design Theme by Mulliner, it’s a bespoke styling package built exclusively for the Supersports, and it introduces a feature that’s never appeared on a production Bentley before: a paint finish that fades from one colour into another across the width of the car.

A Paint Job That Splits the Car in Two

Rather than a single, uniform exterior colour, the new theme runs a bold shade down the driver’s side that gradually blends into a darker tone as it wraps around to the passenger side. A single stripe, offset from the centreline and aligned with the passenger seat, runs the full length of the car from nose to tail.

It’s a clever way of reinforcing what the Continental Supersports is all about. This is a car built around the person behind the wheel, and regardless of whether that’s a left hand or right hand drive market, the highlight colour always favours the driver’s side. Finishing touches include a numeral eight badge on the front grille, plus a fine pinstripe tracing the carbon diffusers, fender blades and sills.

Three Curated Colourways to Choose From

Bentley designers have put together three distinct combinations, each covering both the cabin and the bodywork:

Dragon pairs a Dragon Red exterior fading into Black Crystal with a Hotspur and Beluga interior, landing on the more dramatic end of the spectrum.

Electric takes a gentler approach, with Electric Blue melting into Dark Sapphire outside, while the cabin gets a lift from vibrant Klein Blue accents against an Imperial Blue base.

Brodgar offers a more understated alternative, moving from Pale Brodgar into standard Brodgar on the outside, finished with Camel and Beluga inside.

Buyers after something even more individual aren’t limited to these three. Bentley retailers can put customers in touch with Mulliner directly to explore custom paint options beyond the standard theme.

Inside, It’s All About the Driver

The Supersports has always been a strictly two seat proposition, and the cabin doubles down on that idea. Go for the Design Theme by Mulliner and you get a two tone interior layout where the brighter shade wraps around the driver and the darker tone is reserved for the passenger side, mirroring the exterior split.

Full leather trim is standard, with the seats and door inserts finished in a perforation pattern unique to the Supersports. The gear lever is colour matched to the driver’s seat, and contrast stitching carries through to the dashboard and headrests for a properly motorsport inspired finish.

What Came Before: Level One and Level Two Themes

Design Theme by Mulliner sits above the two trims the Supersports launched with, known simply as Level One and Level Two. Both offered a three tone cabin, perforated Dinamica on the seats and doors, contrast stitching and embroidery, plus a heated three spoke steering wheel trimmed in three different hides.

Outside, Level One brought gloss black and diamond machined 22 inch wheels, pinstripe detailing on the body kit and a lower door badge, while Level Two added rear quarter livery stripes on top of that. Buyers could pick from five colour specifications across these trims: Skies, Meteorite, Daybreak, Snowstorm and Nightfall.

Where You Can See It First

The new Design Theme by Mulliner will make its public debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed. It’ll be one of three specially painted Mulliner cars on show at Bentley’s stand, positioned diagonally opposite Goodwood House.