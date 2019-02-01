A New “Affordable” Entry-Level Koenigsegg Is In The Pipeline

We all know that Koenigsegg is launching their Agera replacement at some point this year (probably in Geneva). However, it is looking like the Swedish hypercar manufacturer will be adding a new hybrid supercar to its not very diverse model line-up.

At around €1 million (approx. R 15 million), this new Koenigsegg will be significantly more affordable (relatively speaking of course) than the current Agera or Regera models which start from about €2 million (approx. R30 million). The aim in this is to try and increase production numbers for the company, which currently sits at about 20 cars per annum.

“We’ve been looking to expand our offering because basically, our brand has outgrown our production volumes by quite a big margin,” says CEO Christian von Koenigsegg. “We have several years of delivery time on the super-exclusive hypercars we’re building today. But we do think if we make a super-exclusive, custom built supercar at a slightly lower price (that’s the €1m mark) we could get the volumes into the hundreds.”

Koenigsegg will reportedly be teaming up with the electric car manufacturer, NEVS, for this new entry-level car to develop a very unique and efficient hybrid system. This means that Koenigsegg will combine their ‘freevalve’ camless combustion engine tech with electricity.

“Given the freevalve technology, we can actually cold-start the car on pure alcohol, down to -30 degrees Celsius, so there’s no need for any fossil fuel mix then. The idea is to prove to the world that even a combustion engine can be completely CO2 neutral.”

“I think having a smaller battery pack and combining it with a CO2 neutral combustion engine is a very enticing, exciting, lightweight, sporty solution for a sports car,” he also mentioned. This new car will still be “very obviously” like a Koenigsegg, “but at the same time a slightly different format than what we’re doing with the hypercars.”

It is not certain when this new Swedish creation will be unveiled to the world, but we could start to see something as soon as 2020.