NewsSouth Africa

Alfa Romeo Giula QV Race Edition II Pricing For South Africa

By Barrie Ferreira

This should make the Alfisti happy as Alfa Romeo are making another Race Edition of the very charming Giulia Quadrifoglio. It is called the Race Edition II and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles South Africa recently stated that 19 of these will be hitting South African shores. So, if you would like one you’d better head to your nearest Alfa dealership quickly.

The car will set you back R1,550,000. That means it is R124,000 more than the standard Giulia Quadrifoglio but actually R50,000 less than the first Race Edition which went for R1.6 million.

Related Posts

Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV Cranked Up To 548 HP (409 kW)

Pogea Racing’s Alfa Romeo 4C Adds British Royalty To Italian…

What does this Race Edition II give me then? Well, sportier carbon-fibre-backed seats, a choice of either red or yellow brake callipers, a sound system by Harman Kardon, 19-inch Quadrifoglio wheels, carbon-fibre side sills with illuminating “Alfa Romeo” logos as well as some limited-edition decals are all included in the extra price. You will be able to choose between three colours too: Alfa Red, Silverstone Grey and Vesuvio Grey.

In terms of the engine, no performance gains have been made so you will have the same 2.9-litre V6 turbo engine you find in the standard Giulia QV.

As a reminder this is a twin-turbocharged V6 pushing out a substantial 375 kW (502 hp) and 600 Nm of torque. That is enough grunt to zip the sedan to 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 km/h which means it will sail past it’s German rivals with their 250 km/h limiters.

You might also like
Tuning

Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV Cranked Up To 548 HP (409 kW)

News

Pogea Racing’s Alfa Romeo 4C Adds British Royalty To Italian Magic

News

Next Alfa Romeo 8C Could Pack 800 HP (596 kW) Of Hybrid Power

News

Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe Gets The Axe, Spider Lives On

South Africa

The Top 5 Fastest SUV’s You Can Currently Buy In South Africa

South Africa

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Pricing For South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us