Every Rolls-Royce Cullinan Sold So Far Has Been Personalized

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is most certainly a creation for the rich and famous and thanks to an endless array of extravagant options from the manufacturer you can ensure yours is not like any other on the road.

Some extras include high end trim, cigar humidors, champagne coolers, a $17,000 (approx. R227k) 9-carat gold-plated Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament and a $46,000 (approx. R614k) picnic hamper.

Yes those numbers are truly eye-watering but for these clients it is simply a box to tick. Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Muller-Otvos recently announced the 2018 sales numbers and mentioned that every single Cullinan that had been sold so far had been personalized.

The demand has been so high that the bespoke department had to hire an additional 100 employees just to keep up. Thus, Rolls’ workforce went past the 2,000 mark for the first time ever.

With 4,107 cars shipped to customers in over 50 countries worldwide, 2018 was the luxury brand’s best year ever.