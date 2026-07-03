Rolls-Royce Phantom Regatta Is a One-Off Tribute to English Sailing

Rolls-Royce has never been shy about eccentric commissions, and its latest one-off creation leans fully into that reputation. Dubbed the Phantom Regatta, the bespoke flagship draws its inspiration from the racing yachts that once lined England’s South Coast, and the result is a car that wears its nautical theme with genuine craftsmanship rather than gimmicky flourish.

Built on the Extended Wheelbase

The Regatta is based on the Phantom Extended, a car that already measures a substantial 5,982 mm (235.5 inches) from nose to tail, making it noticeably longer than a Cadillac Escalade ESV. That extra length gives Rolls-Royce’s coachbuilding division, known as Bespoke, plenty of canvas to work with, and they’ve used it well.

A Two-Tone Exterior Inspired by the Coastline

The most obvious nod to the car’s seafaring theme sits on the outside. A hand-applied two-tone paint job blends Regatta Blue with English White, with the join between the colours designed to echo the waterline of a yacht’s hull. It’s a subtle but effective effect, and one that reportedly took considerable skill to get right by hand.

Rolling stock comes in the form of 22-inch polished disc wheels, styled to reference the polished steel winches found on racing yachts, while chrome detailing adds further shine throughout.

A Cabin Dressed for the Water

Step inside and the maritime story continues. The front cabin is trimmed in Navy Blue leather, offset by Grace White stitching, contrast piping, and a two-tone steering wheel. White vent surrounds complete the look up front.

One of the standout features is a hand-painted gallery panel named Watercolour, an ocean-themed artwork developed using bespoke paints and a new blending method that Rolls-Royce says took two weeks of testing across numerous panels to perfect.

Move to the rear and the colour scheme flips, with Grace White seats set against Navy Blue piping and stitching. The two rear seats are separated by a centre console finished in a chevron patterned wood veneer that ties the cabin together.

Perhaps the most laborious details are the rear picnic tables, styled to resemble a yacht’s deck. Rolls-Royce says each table took around 120 hours to produce, built from sixteen strips of Royal Walnut interspersed with thin lines of Black Bolivar wood.

Illuminated door panels and a bespoke Starlight Headliner round out the cabin, the latter made up of 1,307 individual fibre optic lights arranged to mimic the swirling tidal currents around the Isle of Wight.

Power Comes From the Familiar V12

Rolls-Royce hasn’t confirmed final specifications, but the Regatta is expected to carry over the Phantom Extended’s twin-turbocharged 6.75 litre V12, good for 420 kW (563 hp / 571 PS) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. That should be enough to send the big saloon from 0-96 km/h (0-60 mph) in around 5.2 seconds, on to a governed top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).

Debuting at Goodwood

The Phantom Regatta is set to make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where Rolls-Royce traditionally reveals its most elaborate bespoke commissions. As with most one-off Rolls-Royce projects, pricing has not been disclosed and is unlikely to ever be made public, as these cars are built to the exact specification of a single client.