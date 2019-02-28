NewsSouth Africa

McLaren 720S Spider Pricing for South Africa

By Zero2Turbo

The McLaren 720S Spider is set to arrive in South Africa towards the end of March and with reviews around the world raving about the drop top supercar some of you might want to know the price.

Base price for the McLaren 720S Spider in South Africa is R6,950,000 but as you know the options and extras are pretty much endless and with MSO getting involved this can rocket but a good spec can go for around R7,5 million.

As a reminder the hardtop is opens and closes in just 11 seconds, and can be done at up to 50 km/h.

Thanks to the 710 hp (527 kw) twin-turbo V8, the 0 to 100 km/h sprint takes just 2.9 seconds. It will do the 200 km/h sprint in 7.9 seconds, run to a top speed of 325 km/h (with roof down) and 341 km/h (with roof up).

