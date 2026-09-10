New McLaren ‘P34’ Could Get 810 HP And McLaren F1-Inspired Styling

McLaren appears to be preparing a fresh assault on the supercar market, with dealers reportedly given an early preview of three upcoming models.

Among them is a new mid-engined machine currently known by its internal P34 designation, and if the early information is accurate, it could introduce a very different recipe to McLaren’s road car range.

McLaren P34 Could Pack 810 HP V6 Hybrid Power

The P34 is reportedly being developed around a twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine paired with hybrid assistance. Combined output is expected to sit at around 810 hp (604 kW).

Interestingly, both the combustion engine and transmission are said to be developed in-house by McLaren. With electric assistance added to the equation, peak torque could reach approximately 1,085 Nm (800 lb-ft).

Those numbers remain unofficial for now, with McLaren yet to publicly confirm the car or reveal its final technical specifications.

McLaren F1 Inspiration With A More Luxurious Cabin

While the P34 will sit firmly in modern supercar territory, its design could look considerably further back into McLaren’s history.

Reports suggest the legendary McLaren F1 will provide some of the visual inspiration, although it remains to be seen how heavily those influences will feature in the finished car.

The interior is also expected to take a more luxurious approach than some of McLaren’s existing models. Extensive leather upholstery is reportedly planned, while a glass engine cover could put the twin-turbo V6 on display behind the cabin.

That combination suggests McLaren may be aiming for something that blends serious performance with a more polished grand touring character.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the expected price.

The P34 is reportedly being positioned at around $313,000 (approximately R5.02 million) before options and local taxes. That would still make it an extremely expensive car, but relatively attainable compared with limited-production machines sitting at the very top of McLaren’s range.

McLaren is reportedly targeting approximately 1,000 sales during the P34’s first year on the market, suggesting this will not be an ultra-limited collector model.

For now, the P34 remains an unconfirmed future model, but an 810 hp (604 kW) V6 hybrid McLaren with F1-inspired styling and a circa-R5 million starting point certainly sounds like an interesting addition to the range.