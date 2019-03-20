Four New Pagani’s Headed For South Africa Including The Unreleased Hardcore Huayra

For those who do not know, Daytona is now the official Pagani Partner in South Africa and by the sounds of things, the local car scene is about to heat up to the next level.

This morning we shared renders of the unreleased hardcore Huayra model which prompted the CEO of Daytona, Justin Divaris, to confirm to us (see screenshot below) that one of those models will, in fact, be coming to sunny South Africa.

As if that is not exciting enough news for the petrol heads in this country, we were also given a tip that two Huayra Roadsters and a Huayra BC Roadster will also be making their way to local streets.

At this stage, the approximate arrival dates are not known but we will keep you all up to date as best we can.