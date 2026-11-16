Porsche’s Mission S has appeared at the Nürburgring, giving enthusiasts another reason to debate what powers the brand’s new supercar concept.

Footage shared by Instagram user @jb992_3rs shows the car circulating with a Mercedes-Benz camera van close behind. The gentle pace and filming equipment suggest a promotional shoot, although the exhaust provides plenty to talk about. A deep rumble accompanies the Mission S as it passes, adding fresh interest to the flat-eight rumours. Porsche has yet to identify the engine, so the soundtrack offers a clue rather than an answer.

Unveiled in Queens, New York, on 15 October, the Porsche Mission S previews a new mid-engined supercar above the 911. Its appearance gives Porsche room to explore a different kind of flagship, with combustion power central to the discussion.

Flat-Eight Rumours Remain Unconfirmed

The proposed model would occupy territory previously associated with the Carrera GT and 918 Spyder. Porsche’s ambition, however, is to establish an ongoing supercar offering, creating a permanent place above the 911 rather than another occasional halo model.

That makes the engine choice particularly interesting. Earlier reports of a possible Porsche flat-eight flagship suggested the company could revisit a configuration familiar from its racing history. The latest footage will encourage that speculation, but an exhaust recording cannot establish cylinder count, engine layout or the specification of a future production car.

CEO Michael Leiters has indicated that the architecture can accommodate petrol and hybrid powertrains. A manual gearbox is also a possibility, with customer demand expected to influence the decision. Neither the final engine nor transmission has been announced.

This leaves several routes open as Porsche develops the project. It also separates the Mission S from the battery-powered flagship direction explored by the Mission X concept in 2023.

For now, the Mission S remains a preview. Its styling, mechanical package and production specification could all evolve before customers receive anything resembling the show car.

Nürburgring Appearance Offers An Early Glimpse

The Nürburgring is a fitting backdrop for Porsche’s supercar ambitions, but this outing reveals little about outright performance. With a camera vehicle following closely and no obvious hard running, there is no basis for treating the footage as a development test or an attempt at a lap time.

What it does provide is a welcome look at the concept moving under its own power, complete with a soundtrack that has become one of its biggest talking points.

Porsche has not announced a production date. An arrival towards the end of the decade has been suggested, but that remains an expectation rather than a confirmed schedule. Power, performance figures and pricing are also still under wraps.