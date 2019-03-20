News

Pagani Huayra Dragon for TopCar Design Is Extreme

By Zero2Turbo

This is the Pagani Huayra Dragon and it is a new Huayra being built for TopCar Design.

This special Huayra model is said to be one of five extreme Coupe’s, a series of extreme Huayra models to be released once the 100 Huayra Roadsters have left the factory.

No official details have emerged so we are restricted to the photos you see in this post but it evidently shows a more extreme version of the Huayra.

Related Posts

Four New Pagani’s Headed For South Africa Including…

Next Pagani Coming In 2021 Will Have V12 and Manual

The Pagani Huayra Dragon front bonnet gets an air intake at the nose and the top section extends further forward than before. The fenders receive outlet vents and air intakes have been added before the front wheel. The side skirt is redesigned and the rear wing appears to be an evolution of the BC spoiler.

At the rear end, the tailpipes are mounted upwards and the rear ram air intake is something we haven’t yet seen on the Huayra. The rear diffuser is extremely aggressive and larger air vents have also been added. In essence, this is the Zonda Cinque for the Pagani Huayra.

Source GTSpirit
You might also like
News

Four New Pagani’s Headed For South Africa Including The Unreleased Hardcore…

News

Next Pagani Coming In 2021 Will Have V12 and Manual

News

Pagani Bringing Big Surprise To Geneva For Zonda’s 20th Anniversary

Zero2Turbo

New Pagani Huayra Roadster Shows Off Acid Green Accents

News

Is This An Even More Hardcore Version of the Pagani Huyara BC?

News

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster Coming To South Africa

Comments
WhatsApp chat WhatsApp us