Novitec has given the Ferrari 12Cilindri its full N-Largo treatment, pairing wider carbon fibre bodywork with forged wheels, lowered suspension and a more vocal exhaust. Built as a limited edition, it continues a series of widebody conversions that began in 2013.

Developed with designer Vittorio Strosek, the package includes wind-tunnel-tested aerodynamic changes and extensive options for owners who want something more personal.

Carbon Fibre Widebody Adds 130 mm at the Rear

The transformation starts with new carbon fibre wings that increase overall width by 70 mm at the front and 130 mm at the rear. Exposed carbon vents behind the front wheels help release heat from the brakes, while additional openings manage cooling around the rear brakes.

Carbon fibre side skirts connect the broader arches, emphasising the narrower centre section of the body. Matching mirror covers complete the side profile.

It follows the same broad formula seen on the Novitec Ferrari 296 N-Largo, with the bodywork and wheel package developed together.

Vossen Wheels and a Lower Stance

Novitec worked with Vossen on a dedicated version of its NF12 N-Largo forged wheel. The design uses five spokes that split into Y-shaped sections towards the rim, with a centre-lock-style detail at the hub.

Up front, 10J x 21-inch wheels wear 275/35 ZR21 tyres. The rear gets a deeply concave 12J x 22-inch setup wrapped in 325/30 ZR22 rubber.

Novitec sports springs lower the Ferrari by approximately 30 mm, bringing the body closer to the wheels and giving the wider shape a more planted stance.

Revised Aerodynamics and a View of the V12

New front and rear bumpers accommodate the extra width. Larger front intakes and an integrated spoiler reshape the nose, with Novitec claiming reduced front-axle lift at speed.

The bonnet gets a carbon-framed outlet that helps hot air escape while revealing the engine’s two red intake manifolds. Owners can also specify exposed carbon engine-bay trim and carbon fibre air filter housings.

At the back, a three-piece ducktail spoiler extends across the rear deck and adjoining body panels. Novitec says it increases rear downforce, while three slatted openings add another distinctive detail to the rear deck.

An exposed carbon diffuser sits below, flanked by four exhaust outlets arranged in two pairs.

Valved Exhaust Gives the V12 More Voice

The stainless-steel sports exhaust features electronically controlled valves, allowing the driver to choose between a quieter setting and a fuller V12 soundtrack from inside the cabin.

For buyers wanting the more extravagant option, Novitec offers 999 fine-gold plating, which it says also improves heat dissipation. Optional sports catalytic converters further reduce exhaust restriction.

The company claims improved power delivery but has not supplied an output figure in the release, so there is no confirmed performance gain to report.

Bespoke Interior and Conversion Options

Novitec will tailor the cabin to each customer’s preferences, extending the personalisation beyond the exterior.

Buyers can order a complete N-Largo vehicle or have an existing Ferrari 12Cilindri converted. Although the project is described as a limited edition, the supplied announcement does not specify how many will be built or what the conversion costs.