Lister Reveal 675 HP (503 kW) LFT-C Limited To Ten Units

Deliveries have begun for the Lister LFT-666 and if you missed out on one of those, Lister has announced a 10 unit offering of the LFT-C.

That’s ‘C’ for convertible, and everything from the coupe variant is carried over (except the roof obviously).

That means the base Jaguar F-Type SVR gets new wheels, suspension, exhaust, and brakes, plus an increase in power output to the tune of 675 hp (503 kW). 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) is said to take “just over” three seconds with a top speed in excess of 330 km/h (205 mph).

Lister says the new exhaust that’s also back there will “enhance the sound of the supercharged V8” and has been designed to “work perfectly with an open cockpit vehicle.”

Inside, each of the LFTs can be configured to the customer’s tastes; Lister, in fact, retrims the entire cabin with Bridge of Weir leather, with “an almost unlimited options list” said to be available.

While there were 99 LFT-666 coupes, Lister will produce just 10 LFT-Cs, each identified by a solid silver plaque on the engine cover.

On a side note, the F-Pace based Lister LFP will head into production this year which means we could see the title of fastest production SUV in the world broken very soon.