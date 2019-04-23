Springboks Get Custom Range Rover Sport SVR Built By Jaguar Land Rover SVO

As you may know, Land Rover is a Worldwide Partner of Rugby World Cup 2019™ and South African sponsors of the Springboks.

A three-way partnership with Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in the UK, Land Rover South Africa and South African Rugby Union (SARU) has resulted in a very unique Range Rover Sport SVR.

It is the first and only vehicle to be completely finished in the Springboks’ very specific green hue. The exact Pantone colour match was applied to the Range Rover’s bare shell at the very start of its build process at SVO’s dedicated paint facility. Custom Springbok logos and bespoke yellow brake calipers finish off the exterior’s visual enhancements.

The circular plaques on the B-pillars and front and rear treadplates usually show off Land Rover’s trademark logos but for this project, it sports Springbok insignias and script.

Custom touches inside include special yellow shift paddles, and contrast yellow stitching on the seats and door panels. The interior mood lighting has also been adapted to radiate a green glow.

Any South African can contact their local Jaguar Land Rover dealer to create their own bespoke commission to be fulfilled by Special Vehicle Operations in the UK.

The Springbok tribute Range Rover Sport SVR will make its public debut at the Jaguar Simola Hillclimb on 4 and 5 May.