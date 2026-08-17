Defender Dakar Confirmed For South Africa With 626 HP (467 kW)

Land Rover has taken its Dakar-winning formula and turned it into something you can put number plates on. Revealed in preview form at The Quail during Monterey Car Week, the new 2027 Defender Dakar is a limited-production, road-legal off-roader inspired directly by the Defender D7X-R competition machine.

Rather than simply dressing up a Defender with rally-inspired parts, Land Rover has given the Dakar meaningful mechanical upgrades, dedicated off-road software and some fairly serious hardware underneath. It will sit above the Defender OCTA as the most extreme production Defender yet.

Born From The Dakar-Winning D7X-R

The Defender Dakar exists because of Land Rover’s success at the 2026 Dakar Rally, where the competition-spec D7X-R took victory in the Stock category.

That race car itself was developed from the production Defender OCTA, meaning there is a clear connection running from showroom SUV to Dakar racer and now back to this road-going special.

Anyone wanting a closer look at the competition machine can read our previous feature on the Defender Dakar D7X-R, which covers the extensive changes Land Rover made before taking it into the Saudi Arabian desert.

626 HP Twin-Turbo V8

Power comes from the familiar 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8, producing 626 hp (467 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque.

While the engine is closely related to the unit found in the Defender OCTA, the Dakar isn’t restricted by the regulations governing the competition car. As a result, the road-going model actually produces more power than its rally counterpart.

Proper Motorsport Suspension

The biggest differences are found underneath.

Land Rover has moved away from the air suspension associated with other high-end Defenders and fitted coil springs together with motorsport-grade Bilstein dampers. The setup has been developed specifically to deal with repeated high-speed impacts over rough terrain.

Huge 35-inch all-terrain tyres are wrapped around forged 20-inch wheels, filling out the widened arches and giving the Dakar a much more purposeful stance than the standard Defender.

The spare wheel has also been moved inside the rear load area, where it sits alongside an integrated air compressor. Owners can therefore adjust tyre pressures when moving between tar, gravel and sand without relying on external equipment.

Yes, It Has Flight Mode

This is where things become particularly interesting.

Land Rover has carried several ideas across from the D7X-R, including dedicated Dunes and Gravel driving modes.

Then there is Flight Mode.

The system is designed specifically for situations where the Defender becomes airborne, managing the vehicle’s drivetrain and suspension behaviour to reduce the shock experienced when it lands. The concept originated on the Dakar racer, where protecting the drivetrain during repeated jumps is rather important.

It might sound slightly ridiculous on a road-legal SUV, but it gives a good indication of what Land Rover expects owners to do with the Dakar.

Rally Looks Without A Stripped-Out Cabin

Visually, the Defender Dakar makes no attempt to hide its motorsport connection.

A carbon fibre bonnet, raised air intakes, roof-mounted auxiliary lights, chunky wheel arches and additional underbody protection give it the look of a vehicle ready to line up for a rally stage.

Land Rover will also offer colours connected to the competition programme, including Dakar Sand and the particularly bold Yanbu Turquoise.

The interior remains considerably more civilised than the D7X-R, although this isn’t a normal luxury Defender cabin either.

A 2+2 seating configuration is used with heavily bolstered race-style front seats, while four-point harnesses will be available for those wanting to lean further into the Dakar theme.

South African Reservations Open In Early 2027

Land Rover has not yet confirmed final production numbers or pricing for the Defender Dakar.

More technical details are expected to be announced during the 2027 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in January, with reservations opening shortly afterwards.

Importantly for local enthusiasts, the Defender Dakar will be available to reserve in South Africa from early 2027.

Given its positioning above the already highly specialised Defender OCTA and the direct connection to Land Rover’s Dakar programme, production is expected to be limited.

For now, Land Rover is only accepting registrations of interest. If the final production version stays this close to the Monterey preview, the Defender Dakar could be one of the most serious factory-built off-road SUVs ever offered with a licence disc.