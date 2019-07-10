Bentley EXP 100 GT Concept Revealed Packing 1,500 Nm

Bentley took the cover off the EXP 100 GT concept today as part of their centenary celebrations giving us our first ‘look’ at their Grand Touring vision.

As you can see, it is sleek and muscular in design, measuring up at 5.8 metres long, nearly 2.4m wide, and weighing 1900 kg. The new paint colour, Compass, covers the aluminium and carbon-fibre body

One of the main highlights is the illuminated matrix grille and the famous Flying B mascot, which lights up when you approach the car. An OLED 3D screen projects even more lighting effects over the taillights, too.

The concept is more than a pretty face too because hiding under all that handsome bodywork is a 1,500 Nm battery-electric powertrain, which propels the EXP 100 GT to 96 km/h (60 mph) in 2.5 seconds, and on to a top speed of 300 km/h (186 mph). Even with all that power, the concept still manages a driving range of 700 km (435 miles) on a single charge. Bentley also says that it can regain up to 80 percent power in just 15 minutes through fast charging.

“The EXP 100 GT represents the kinds of cars we want to make in the future,” Bentley’s director of design, Stefan Sielaff, notes. “Like those iconic Bentleys of the past, this car connects with its passengers’ emotions and helps them experience and safeguard the memories of the really extraordinary journeys they take.”

Bentley has no plans to build the EXP 100 GT in its current form but the radical concept serves as inspiration for Bentley design and technology moving forward.