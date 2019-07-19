New Toyota Supra Gets Akrapovic Titanium Exhaust

We know the new Toyota Supra will be tinkered with permanently from various tuners around the world so it comes as no surprise that European exhaust specialists Akrapovic has just released a cool new muffler for the Sports car.

Akrapovic is such a household name that many big companies want to be associated with their brand. BMW, Volkswagen, and Renault all have factory-fitted systems from them. and not the new A90 Supra gets a slip-on muffler with ECE Type Approval and CARB compliance.

The system comes with valves, allowing you to set how naughty you want it to sound. In addition, the insides of the tips have special blue relief imprints, kind of like muzzling. By the way, blue is the natural color of titanium when it’s exposed to high heat.

Judging by the video below is actually sounds better than the first F80 BMW M3’s.

The exhaust manufacturer promises lighter weight, more power, and torque without going into further detail.