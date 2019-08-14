Bugatti Officially Tease The R130 Million EB110 Homage To Be Revealed This Week

We have been talking about a possible new Bugatti reveal over the last few weeks and now we have confirmation from the manufacturer themselves in the form of a teaser video.
It is set to premiere this week during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. More specifically, the unveiling will happen on Friday, August 16, at 11:20 Pacific Time (18:20 South Africa time).
What we ‘know’ so far;
- The price tag is €8 million
- It will be the most powerful Bugatti ever
- All 10 units have been spoken for
- It will be lighter than the Chiron