Bugatti Officially Tease The R130 Million EB110 Homage To Be Revealed This Week

By Zero2Turbo

We have been talking about a possible new Bugatti reveal over the last few weeks and now we have confirmation from the manufacturer themselves in the form of a teaser video.

It is set to premiere this week during The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. More specifically, the unveiling will happen on Friday, August 16, at 11:20 Pacific Time (18:20 South Africa time).

What we ‘know’ so far;

  • The price tag is €8 million
  • It will be the most powerful Bugatti ever
  • All 10 units have been spoken for
  • It will be lighter than the Chiron
