New Toyota Supra Already Tuned To 600 HP (447 kW)

The interest around the new Toyota Supra is massive and everyone is watching what owners and tuners are capable of creating.

The Supra you see here apparently delivered 527 horsepower (393 kW) and 626 Nm and at the rear wheels and if we use the good old 15 percent drivetrain loss, we end up with the crank muscle figure mentioned above.

To our knowledge, this is the most powerful new Supra in the world but we are willing to bet that someone will better it very soon. Even the tuners wrote that “She’s got a lot more in her!” so let’s wait and see what happens with this particular car.

For the record, this Toyota obviously went past the downpipes and tune stage, as it also features a Pure Turbos unit.