Hyundai i30 N Arriving In South Africa In January 2020

A few months back, Hyundai South Africa confirmed that they would finally be bringing the i30 N to our shores albeit in “limited numbers” but when will we see the highly-praised hot hatches touch down?

While talking to CARmag in Frankfurt, a spokesperson for Hyundai SA confirmed that the local launch would take place in January next year.

Just 50 units will apparently make their way in the first batch but this could easily climb if the local market snaps them up quickly.

Just 12 of the local distributors in the country will receive them with pricing not yet known at this stage.

As a reminder, the i30 N packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine capable of producing 271 hp (202 kW) and 353 Nm of torque. This is sent to the front wheels via a six-speed manual gearbox.

Would you be in the queue to get one of these?