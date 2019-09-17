Tesla Model S Apparently Smashed The Porsche Taycan Nürburgring Time

It is no secret that Porsche and their Taycan annoyed Tesla’s Elon Musk with their naming strategy but it seems he is out to prove a point with the Model S.

According to photographer Stefan Baldauf who witnessed the test session, the blue Tesla Model S (seen above) did an unofficial lap time of approximately 7 minutes and 23 seconds, about 19 seconds faster than the Porsche Taycan time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds, which is most certainly a record for four-door electric sedans.

“I took the first lap times today and the fastest I could [record] by hand was a 7:23,” Baldauf advised in an email. “The weather conditions today were rather cool with 18 degrees [Celsius] and heavy cloud cover,” he added.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, let us not forget that this is no regular Model S being tested and is actually quite far from the production vehicle. Besides packing a three-motor powertrain (apparently called Plaid) that’s expected to become available next year, both Model S chassis prototypes feature a different suspension, larger wheels with grippy Michelin Cup 2 R tyres, carbon-ceramic brakes, wider fenders, a new lip spoiler for the tailgate and of course the obligatory roll cage.

Nothing official just yet but it seems the upgraded Tesla Model S will become four-door EV King of the Ring pretty soon!