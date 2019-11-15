Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV Leaked

Yesterday we got confirmation from Ford that their all-electric SUV will be called the Mach-E and today we get our first look thanks to an online configurator leak.

It’s official reveal is taking place on Sunday ahead of the Los Angeles Motor Show next week.

The Mustang Mach-E will be available with a variety of different power outputs, giving 0 to 60mph times rated between mid-three seconds and mid-six seconds. The range for these models is quoted at between 230 (370 km) and 300 miles (482 km), while all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive are available depending on which model is chosen.

Ford claims charging will be “effortless” and it is “redesigning the ownership experience to ensure it addresses customer pain points that currently hold back broad [electric car] adoption”. The car’s performance remains undisclosed, although chairman Bill Ford has previously claimed it “is going to go like hell”.

Deliveries of the Mustang Mach-E are expected to commence in 2020, suggesting the car in Los Angeles will be a production model rather than a concept.