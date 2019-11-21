Luxurious V8-Powered Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Revealed

Ladies and gents what you are looking at is the world’s first conventional SUV from Maybach and its second permanent model alongside the Mercedes-Maybach S 650 limousine. It is called the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and it is here to compete with the likes of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Bentley Bentayga.

As you can see it receives the typical Maybach-esque styling with a shiny new grille with vertical chrome pinstripes as seen on the Maybach S-Class facelift. The chrome theme continues on the lower grille as well as on the side air intakes flanked by curved trim strips, while the underbody protection is also finished in high-gloss chrome.

As standard, you will get the bespoke 22-inch alloy wheels, although we have a feeling many people will go for the optional 23-inch set with its multi-spoke layout mimicking the front grille. To continue the chrome theme at the front, there are chrome plates on the B-pillars and even similar inserts on the roof rails. A total of eight two-tone finishes will be available, and regardless of choice, the Maybach emblem will be proudly displayed on the D-pillar.

Moving at the back, a chrome strip runs along the entire width of the tailgate and continues on the fenders, above the taillights. Yet even more chrome is noticeable at the top and bottom of the bumper, including for the dual exhaust tips featuring a rectangular design. Rounding off the changes compared to the standard GLS is the model designation in a specific script reserved to Mercedes-Maybach models.

Inside as you can imagine is quite the experience and can be customised until your heart is content as there is a wide variety of wood, leather and trim options. The rear seats are 120 mm further back than in the standard GLS which removes the third row as seen in the regular model.

The GLS 600 uses the MBUX system with a Maybach-specific design. Even the climate system fans have been specially optimised on rubber bearings. Rear passengers get two 11.6 inch touchscreens.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is now the pinnacle of the German brand’s luxury SUV range, powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as the Aston Martin DBX but with a small difference. It is connected to Daimler’s EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which not only improves fuel economy but adds up to 21 hp (16 kW) and 250 Nm of thrust to proceedings, it raises outputs to 550 hp (410 kW) of power and 730 Nm of torque. This is enough to sprint to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and run to a limited top speed of 250 km/h.