New MINI John Cooper Works GP Debuts Next Week

The 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show will play host to the world premiere of the brand new MINI John Cooper Works GP on Wednesday next week.

It is being called the fastest MINI ever and this is thanks to the 2.0-litre TwinPower four-pot punching out 301 hp (225 kW). This will be connected to an automatic gearbox and it is unconfirmed if there will be a manual offering too but this is highly doubtful.

We already know the MINI JCW GP will be the most powerful variant of the car built to date but the manufacturer has also confirmed that the new GP has managed a sub-8-minute lap time around the Nordschleife, which means it’s substantially faster than the previous-generation GP, which did it in 8:23.

Production is limited to just 3,000 units worldwide with the first units arriving at dealers towards the middle of 2020.

We are attending the international launch next week so will have a full review and plenty of images and video to share with you.