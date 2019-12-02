Bugatti Reveal Sinister Chiron Noire Special Edition

Last week Bugatti jumped on the black Friday bandwagon with a special edition called the Chiron Noire.

It comes in two versions; Élégance and Sportive and both get all-black treatment.

The Élégance version is completed in exposed carbon fibre finished in black (of course). The Bugatti “Macaron” emblem is made out of solid silver and exclusively refined black enamel. The C-shaped Bugatti signature line is finished in matte polished aluminium and is milled from solid metal. It also gets carbon mirrors, a carbon and polished engine cover. Completing the makeover is a set of new Caractère wheels covering black calipers.

The Sportive variant also gets an exposed carbon exterior but this time it receives a matte finish, albeit in a matt black finish. The C-shaped Bugatti signature line, wheels, front spoiler and radiator grille are also dressed in matte black. Parts of the engine cover and the quad exhaust pipes are finished in black as well.

The all-black treatment continues inside the cabin. The “Noire” inscription is embroidered on the centre console and headrests. The inner C-line, switches, push-buttons and rotary knobs on the dashboard, steering wheel, centre console and door handles are finished in matte black.

Bugatti is building 20 units of the Noire special edition with a €3 million price tag.