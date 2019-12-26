Watch The Rivian R1T Truck Execute a Perfect Tank Turn

Rivian is on a mission to keep the world adventurous forever. We believe there is a more responsible way to explore the world and are determined to make the transition to sustainable transportation an exciting one. We designed our emissions-free Electric Adventure Vehicles to challenge what’s possible. We hope they inspire you to do the same.

The Rivian R1T and R1S make use of a quad-motor setup which means each wheel can be driven independently by an electric motor. This allows them to run two forward and two in reverse like tank treads. The result, some pretty epic tank turns and endless amounts of fun in the mud.

Rivian is the brand behind the development of electric vehicles which will kick off with the R1T (Truck) and the R1S (SUV). They will be able to do 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3 seconds and pack as much as 750 hp (560 kW).