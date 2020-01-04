Ford Australia Reportedly Developing V8-Powered Ranger Raptor

Ford took the covers off the Ranger Raptor in 2018 and many were rather surprised when the only powertrain offering was a four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel.

This would have undoubtedly eliminated a few potential customers as the Ranger Raptor should get something with a little more anger but now according to a new report, Ford’s Australian subsidiary is working on something more to our liking.

Yup as the title says they are working with a local outfit to fit a V8 engine into the pickup (bakkie) for launch in 2021.

The engine in question is Ford’s familiar 5.0-litre V-8, which could potentially see the output of the mid-size pickup truck rival the 450 horsepower of the full-size F-150 Raptor.

This beefed-up Ranger Raptor would still be offered through Ford dealers and with the full factory warranty, per the report.

Sadly nothing is planned for the South African market so if you really want one, you will have to do it yourself or start thinking about importing one from Australia.