Boreham Escort RS Combines Classic Ford Style With Modern Performance

The idea of a brand-new classic Ford Escort has moved from concept to reality. After being previewed in 2024, Boreham Motorworks has officially unveiled the production-ready Mk1 Escort RS Continuomod, a machine that blends the spirit of the original rally-bred icon with modern engineering and manufacturing techniques.

Unlike restored classics, this is an officially licensed Ford product built entirely from newly manufactured components. According to Boreham, it is the first all-new Ford Escort to be produced in half a century.

Limited to just 150 examples worldwide, the Continuomod aims to deliver the raw engagement of the original Escort RS while incorporating contemporary technology, improved reliability and significantly enhanced performance.

A Classic Escort Reimagined

The exterior takes inspiration from the late-1960s touring car era, complete with widened wheel arches and revised proportions. One of the key visual and engineering changes is a front axle positioned 30 mm further forward, improving both stability and aesthetics.

Underneath the retro bodywork lies a thoroughly modern chassis. The traditional front MacPherson strut and rear axle arrangement have been extensively re-engineered to deliver levels of grip and responsiveness never associated with a road-going Escort before.

Boreham’s goal is simple: create one of the most focused lightweight driver’s cars available today.

A Premium Cabin With Motorsport Character

Until now, the interior remained largely hidden from public view.

The cabin combines classic design cues with premium materials and modern craftsmanship. A bespoke instrument cluster, carbon-fibre dashboard, custom switchgear and integrated structural reinforcement all feature prominently.

One standout detail is the inclusion of Breitling-designed gauges, adding an extra layer of exclusivity.

Modern conveniences have not been forgotten either. Buyers get discreet smartphone connectivity, a hidden audio system and extensive personalisation options for seating position, steering wheel configuration and interior finishes.

With pricing starting from more than £300,000 (approximately R6.6 million), exclusivity and customisation are expected to play a major role in the ownership experience.

Lightweight Construction Remains The Priority

A major part of the Escort’s legendary appeal has always been its simple formula: front engine, rear-wheel drive and very little weight.

The Continuomod stays true to that philosophy with a targeted kerb weight of just 895 kg.

To improve chassis dynamics, Boreham developed a completely new front subframe. Beyond extending the wheelbase, it allows engineers to optimise suspension geometry far beyond the limitations of the original design. Adjustments to caster, camber and scrub radius promise improved steering feel and greater front-end grip.

At the rear, a bespoke floating axle setup uses a six-link arrangement with four radius arms inspired by modern rally engineering. Extensive use of aluminium and titanium has reduced unsprung mass by approximately 40 kg compared with historic competition Escorts.

R53 dampers handle suspension duties, while an automatic torque-biasing differential helps put power down efficiently.

For those who enjoy a more playful driving style, Boreham has also fitted a cable-operated handbrake specifically engineered to lock the rear wheels with ease.

Modern Electronics Hidden Beneath The Surface

Although the Escort retains an analogue personality, its electrical architecture is anything but old-school.

The car features newly developed wiring systems, Power Distribution Modules and advanced electronic controllers designed to improve reliability and usability.

While these upgrades may not attract the same attention as the flared arches or lightweight wheels, they play a crucial role in making the car practical enough for regular use rather than occasional garage appearances.

Boreham has made it clear that these cars are intended to be driven and enjoyed rather than preserved as static collectibles.

Two Naturally Aspirated Engines Available

The Continuomod will be offered with two distinct powertrains.

Reimagined Twin Cam

The entry-level option is a modern interpretation of Ford’s famous Twin Cam engine.

Power output stands at 182 hp (136 kW), sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a Ford Bullet straight-cut manual gearbox. The engine also revs beyond 8,000 rpm, staying faithful to the character of classic RS models.

TEN-K BD10-330

For enthusiasts seeking maximum excitement, Boreham offers the flagship 2.15-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder known as the TEN-K.

Displacing 2,152 cc, this engine revs all the way to 10,000 rpm and produces 335 hp (243 kW).

The powerplant employs a dry-sump lubrication system, individual throttle bodies and an ultra-lightweight design. Boreham claims the engine weighs just 85 kg thanks to components such as a billet crankshaft, forged connecting rods, a single-mass flywheel and an innovative 3D-printed engine block.

A carbon-fibre airbox completes the package, ensuring the soundtrack matches the impressive specifications.

Given the engineering involved, buyers selecting the TEN-K-powered version can expect pricing to rise well beyond the already substantial starting figure.

Limited To Just 150 Examples

Production will be capped at only 150 units, split between right-hand-drive and left-hand-drive markets.

Each vehicle will be sold globally and includes a two-year warranty covering up to 20,000 miles (32,187 km).

For collectors and driving enthusiasts alike, the Boreham Escort Mk1 RS Continuomod represents one of the most ambitious attempts yet to recreate a beloved classic while preserving everything that made it special in the first place.

With less than 900 kg to move and an engine capable of screaming to five-figure revs, it promises an experience few modern performance cars can match.