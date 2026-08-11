Four-Door Ford Mustang Mach 4 Could Pack Hybrid V8 Power

Ford’s Mustang family looks set for one of its biggest expansions yet, with the Blue Oval reportedly moving closer to launching a four-door performance model aimed squarely at cars such as the BMW M3 and Audi RS5.

The project has been discussed for several years, but fresh reports suggest Ford has now shown US dealers what could be the production-ready design. If everything goes according to plan, the car is expected to arrive under the Mustang Mach 4 name.

Ford Mustang Mach 4 Takes Shape

A four-door Mustang has been rumoured since at least 2024, but the project now appears to have progressed considerably further.

US dealers have reportedly been given an early look at the upcoming model during a recent conference. Rather than simply stretching the existing Mustang coupé and adding another pair of doors, Ford appears to be developing a proper performance saloon with proportions reportedly comparable to the Porsche Panamera.

The Mach 4 name is understood to be heading for production after previously being trademarked by Ford. It provides a link to the famous Mustang Mach 1 while separating the newcomer from the electric Mustang Mach-E.

Sub-$40,000 Price And Serious Performance

Perhaps the biggest surprise is the reported starting price.

Ford dealers were apparently told that the four-door Mustang could start below $40,000 (approximately R647,200) in the United States.

Despite that relatively accessible entry point, Ford is said to be targeting a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint time of less than four seconds.

Exactly which version will deliver that level of performance remains unclear, particularly if Ford plans to offer several engines or trim levels.

Hybrid V8 Could Power The Mustang Mach 4

Those who were reportedly shown the car claim it uses a hybrid powertrain.

One possibility is an electrified version of Ford’s familiar 5.0-litre Coyote V8, although no official technical specifications have been announced.

A hybrid V8 would make plenty of sense. It could retain the sound and character expected from a Mustang while helping Ford meet stricter emissions requirements in markets outside North America.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has previously made it clear that expanding Mustang into new body styles does not mean abandoning what makes the car distinctive. His position has been that any new Mustang must retain the performance, character and attitude associated with the original.

That philosophy could make the Mach 4 a very different proposition from the growing number of electrified performance saloons already on the market.

Ford Still Has Plenty Of Love For The V8

Ford’s continued commitment to eight-cylinder engines could play an important role in the Mach 4 programme.

While emissions requirements have changed significantly in the United States, regulations remain considerably tighter in Europe and parts of Asia. Electrification could therefore provide Ford with a way of keeping the Coyote V8 alive in more markets.

The existing seventh-generation Mustang GT sold in South Africa already uses the naturally aspirated 5.0-litre V8, producing 328 kW. A hybrid system would potentially allow Ford to push performance substantially higher while reducing the engine’s overall emissions burden.

Ford has also continued developing increasingly serious versions of the Mustang, including the latest high-performance Dark Horse models and the extreme Mustang GTD.

Could The Four-Door Mustang Be Sold Globally?

The Mustang Mach 4 is reportedly being considered for launch before the end of the decade, although Ford has yet to announce an official production date.

Whether it will be sold outside North America remains another unanswered question.

Ford has previously demonstrated that there is substantial international demand for the Mustang. Turning the traditional American muscle car into a global model was considered a major gamble when the strategy was introduced, but the move ultimately proved successful.

Ford’s European management has also indicated that the company is open to introducing global products into additional segments where sufficient demand exists, including larger vehicles beyond its mainstream crossover range.

That could leave the door open for the Mach 4 to reach markets such as Europe and potentially South Africa.