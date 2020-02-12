News

2021 Hyundai i30 N Line Facelift Teaser Shows Sharp Sporty Face

By Zero2Turbo

The hotted-up Hyundai i30 N has only JUST been launched in South Africa but the South Korean manufacturer already has a facelift ready to be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

This will be the first time the i30 is offered as an N Line version and as you can see in the teaser images here, it looks a lot sharper and sportier. The redesigned front bumper features much larger air intakes and the LED daytime running lights are now integrated into the headlights.

They have also tweaked the grille by applying a slightly different mesh pattern to emphasize the i30’s sportier appearance.

Unfortunately, we cannot see the rear of the car but we will expect redesigned taillights and a slightly modified bumper.

Further down the line, we can expect these design changes to carry over to the i30 N which should finally get that long-promised dual-clutch automatic transmission.

