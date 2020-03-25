McLaren Elva M6A Theme Honours The Car That Started McLaren’s Orange Obsession

A couple of weeks ago we saw the MSO division from McLaren show off an M1A themed Elva but a new theme from the bespoke division now honours the car that started the obsession with orange for McLaren.

Bruce McLaren’s M6A Can-Am race car of 1967 was the first to feature the all-orange paint scheme and was the car that helped him win his first Can-Am championship that year.

The roofless machine is finished in a unique orange that looks a little less bold with more of a pearl finish than the glowing solid orange of the race car. It sports a large number 4 decal just like one of the race cars. On the sides, a metallic stripe is added to mimic the chrome divider between the top and bottom sections of the Can-Am car. It also gets the same “McLaren Cars” logo and Bruce McLaren’s signature down the side.

As a reminder, the Elva packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that has been dialled up to a stonking 805 hp (600 kW; 815 PS) and 800 Nm of torque. This allows it to sprint to 100 km/h in “less than three seconds” and will beat the Senna to 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

At this stage, we are expecting at least two Elva’s to make their way to South Africa.