Watch Simulated Drag Race of Bloodhound LSR, F1 Car, Bugatti Chiron and Regular Car

The Bloodhound LSR team has put the project on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic but to keep the interest up, they released a video of a virtual drag race pitting the jet-powered vehicle against three unlikely competitors; an F1 car, a Bugatti Chiron, and an everyday road car.

We don’t need to give you a rundown of the video as its short enough for your attention span to last so just push play and enjoy.

Unfortunately, it seems the 2021 record attempt will be delayed. Sadly, those plans are now delayed. Ian Warhurst, Bloodhound’s CEO, said, “Rightfully, the world has more important things to focus on right now.” The project is entering hibernation to reduce monthly overhead costs with plans to reboot sponsorship conversations later this year.