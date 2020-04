Mansory goes big or doesn’t go at all on their creations and the video below gives us a closer real-life look at their most recent builds.

To get an idea of what Mansory has been up to in recent months, Youtuber Rana65556 stopped by to get a look at their entire lineup.

Without talking too much about the video, you will see the over the top and opulent Rolls-Royce Cullinan Coastline, Lamborghini Urus Venatus and the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Cabrera.