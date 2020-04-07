News

GT-R Powered Nissan Juke Can Be Yours For Just R13 Million

By Zero2Turbo

The Nissan Juke-R rolled out as a concept way back in 2011 and for some reason, it proved to be rather popular so five examples were built and sold.

This is the fifth and final example built and it is now for sale in Germany through VDM Cars of Gronau. The asking price is an eye-watering $706,883 (approx. R13 million) which means it has ‘appreciated’ by about $100k as the original price was $600,000.

Related Posts

Tesla Model X Rear Ripped Off By Nissan GT-R Jumping Red…

Nissan 370Z Replacement To Get Twin-Turbo V6 Says Report

According to the listing, it is brand new as it sits with 12 miles on the odometer. This suggests the car has never actually been driven at least not at a speed which is what it was intended for.

The Juke-R uses the R35-gen Nissan GT-R’s 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V6 and sophisticated all-wheel-drive system along with an FIA-specification roll-cage. To make it more menacing, the engine has been tuned to develop 690 horses (515 kW).

There’s one last attribute making this car very special. This Juke-R is the only example that someone outside of Nissan will be able to drive since two of the five examples built were retained by Nissan while two other examples have been wrecked.

You might also like
Crash

Tesla Model X Rear Ripped Off By Nissan GT-R Jumping Red Light in Florida

News

Nissan 370Z Replacement To Get Twin-Turbo V6 Says Report

News

650 HP (485 kW) RWD Nissan GT-R by JRM

News

New Nissan GT-R Liberty Walk Bodykit Costs Over R1 Million

News

Official Production Version Of The Italdesign GT-R50 Is Here

News

Nissan Commit to GT-R and 370Z Successors

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us