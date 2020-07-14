Next-Gen Honda Civic Type R Could Be A 300 kW AWD Hybrid

A new report from Japan claims the 2022 Honda Civic Type R will adopt hybrid power in its next-generation, in a move that will also turn Honda’s current front-drive hot-four to an all-wheel-drive rocket.

Best Car Web is reporting that the 2022 Civic Type R will pair the current 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol with a duo of electric motors over the rear axle.

This hybridised Type R could end up delivering as much as 400 hp which is close enough to 300 kW.

This report does have some substance to it too as a Civic Type R development mule was believed to be running an electrified powertrain.

This would be a huge leap in performance for Honda’s hot-four, which currently displaces 228 kW and 400 Nm. It’s not known whether the replacement would carry-over the current model’s slick six-speed manual transmission but we wouldn’t hold our breath for that.