Tesla Model S Plaid To Get Over 1,100 HP (820 kW)

After the company’s annual shareholder’s meeting yesterday, Elon Musk outlined battery updates. At the end of the presentation, the CEO laid out performance specs for the Model S Plaid and as expected, it will be seriously quick.

It will pack over 1,100 hp which will allow the sedan to sprint to 60 mph (96 km/h) in under 2 seconds and cover the quarter mile in under 9 seconds.

If the acceleration claims prove to be accurate when the car is launched, it will comfortably be the quickest production car ever

If that is not crazy enough how about a range of 512 miles (824 km)? Of course, that range will not be obtainable if you using all the output all of the time.

Tesla Model S Plaid will feature Tesla’s latest battery technology along with three electric motors.

If you live n the US of A, the Tesla Model S Plaid can be ordered today with a $1,000 deposit. Deliveries will begin at the end of 2021 where the car will set you back $141,070 (including destination).