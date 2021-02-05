News

Lexus LS F And LC F With 660 HP (493 kW) Twin-Turbo V8 Reportedly On The Way

By Zero2Turbo
LC F Rendering by BestCarWeb

Japanese magazine Best Car Web is giving us some hopeful news for a possible expansion of Lexus’ high-performance “F” lineup with no fewer than three models reportedly planned to debut within the month of November.

First up, the IS F is reportedly making a come back and will use the same naturally-aspirated V8 as the RC F.

Related Posts

Old Mercedes C63 AMG Is Quicker Than Current One In A Drag…

Lexus May Do LFA Successor If We Keep Asking For One

It gets interesting when the report talks about the LC F coupe and LS F sedan as they will apparently share a newly developed twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine with as much as 660 hp (493 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque.

This is not the first time we have heard about a new V8 coming from Toyota / Lexus but we would still be extra cautious about the prospects of new F performance models especially with the automotive world mostly focused on downsizing and electrification.

Source Best Car Web
You might also like
News

Old Mercedes C63 AMG Is Quicker Than Current One In A Drag Race

News

Lexus May Do LFA Successor If We Keep Asking For One

News

Lexus RC F and RC F Track Edition Now Available in South Africa

News

Lexus To Reveal The Hot LC F Later This Year

News

Lexus RC F Track Edition Revealed and Will Roll Into South Africa

News

Lexus LC Convertible Concept Revealed

Comments
WhatsApp WhatsApp us