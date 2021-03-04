AC Schnitzer Tune BMW M440i xDrive Up To 414 HP (309 kW)

The new BMW M4 will set you back a minimum of R1,940,000 which is not what you would call pocket change so maybe something from the AC Schnitzer stable would be something to consider.

Not only has the famous BMW tuner tweaked the design with a number of fresh interior and exterior components, but output has also seen a healthy bump.

The changes made to the exterior design seem to work superbly well with the new grille and adds a lot more presence. A larger front splitter is complemented by new side skirts and a small roof spoiler, with a large carbon fibre option set to come later this year.

AC Schnitzer will offer you a new set of wheels in 19 or 20 inches in either diamond cut, grey or black finishes. Some of the new road presence is thanks to the new shoe options as well as the 30mm drop in height thanks to some lowering springs.

With the tuning upgrade, the range-topping M440i xDrive will now deliver 414 hp (309 kW) which is a 45 hp (34 kW) gain over the factory output (369 hp (275 kW).

No performance figures have been provided, but expect to see an improvement on the factory 4.5 sec 0 to 100 km/h (62mph) time for the tweaked Beemer.

Also available from the AC Schnitzer catalogue is a brand new exhaust system for the M440i, increasing sound and enhancing looks while chrome or black quad exhaust tips can be fitted as part of the package. Inside, buyers can opt for aluminium paddles, upgraded pedals, a new aluminium footrest and more.

Does anyone else agree that this absolutely transforms the styling of the controversial 4er?