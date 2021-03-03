Volkswagen South Africa Announces Golf 8 GTI Specifications

The highly-anticipated Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI is coming to South Africa in the second quarter of this year and although we don’t have pricing yet, we have the official specifications.

The current generation Golf GTI has sold 14,252 units since its launch in South Africa in July 2013.

South Africa is one of the biggest Golf GTI markets outside of Europe with a massive 34% of 42,320 total seventh generation of Golf sales being the GTI.

Standard equipment.

The Golf 8 GTI in South Africa only comes in one derivative. Standard features include; 18-inch Richmond alloy wheels, Lights and Vision Package including high-beam control light assist, Climatronic air conditioning, heated leather-wrapped multi-function sports steering wheel with touch control and shifting paddles, GTI Vienna leather seats, keyless locking and starting system, Composition Media Radio, multi-colour InnoVision Cockpit, App-Connect, Cruise Control with speed limiter, Park Distance Control, mobile phone interface with inductive charging function as well as 30-colour ambient lighting.

Optional equipment

Panoramic sunroof, mechanically swivelling trailer hitch, IQ Light: LED Matrix Headlights, Black Styling Package with black 18-inch Bergamo alloy wheels, Head-up Display, Adaptive chassis control including driving profile selection, smokers package, 19-inch Adelaide alloy wheels, Harmon Kardon sound system, Discover Pro Radio (Satellite Navigation, USB, Wireless App-Connect and Voice Control), Park Assist (parallel parking assistant), Rear Assist with rear view camera, Blind spot monitor (Rear Traffic Alert and Lane Assist including Electronically Folding Mirrors), Travel Assist (Lane Assist with Adaptive Cruise Control) and Adaptive cruise control with Front Assist and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

The new Golf GTI will be available in three solid paint exterior colours (Pure White, Urano Grey, and Moonstone Grey), four metallic colours (Dolphin Grey, Atlantic Blue, Kings Red and Reflex Silver) and two pearlescent colours (Deep Black Pearl and Oryx White Pearl).

Pricing will be available closer to launch but we are expecting it to slightly undercut the BMW 128ti base price of R687,418.