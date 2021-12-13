2023 Honda Civic Type R Gets Official teaser Shots

The next-generation Honda Civic Type R will only break cover next year but they are keeping us keen by sharing some shots of the car in a wild camouflage wrap.

Even with the full-body wrap, you can make out a few design details like the massive wing and centre-exit exhaust. The new Type R will follow the other new Civics by adopting a more subdued design than the outgoing model. Neither the front nor the rear look as aggressive as before, though they look much meaner than the new Civic hatch and Civic Si design.

Nothing has been confirmed with regards to what will be powering the model but the rumours suggest there could be a 400 hp (298 kW) hybrid under the hood. We think this is a little far-fetched and we will more likely see Honda updating the current turbocharged 2.0-litre to make more power than before.

A manual gearbox will be the only transmission available.