We Could Finally See A BMW M7 Packing A Plug-in Hybrid V8

It is a big year for BMW M as they are celebrating their 50th anniversary. They have big plans for their jubilee with a host of new high-performance cars including the all-new M2 and the exciting M3 Touring but they may have an even bigger surprise up their sleeves with a rumoured full-fat M version of the next-generation 7 Series.

Autocar has summed up the M division’s plans for the year and although nothing can be fully confirmed right now, the publication talks about the company’s flagship sedan potentially receiving a powerful V8 plug-in hybrid system.

This would more than likely be the same powertrain that will make its way into the next-gen M5 and the production version of the massive XM SUV. If the information is correct, the M7 could be launched as a replacement for the M760i xDrive, which is going out of production this year.

Early details suggest the electrified V8 will come in three levels of power topping out at over 750 hp (551 kW) and 1,000 Nm (7373 lb-ft) of torque with an electric-only range of around 50 km (30 miles).

It sure sounds enticing but we are going to have to take this with a pinch of salt for now as we are of the opinion that the range-topping i7 (likely i7 M60) will be the most potent offering in the lineup which will come with a dual-motor system and a large 111.5-kWh battery pack. The system generates a peak output of 610 hp (449 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque over short bursts in Sport mode.