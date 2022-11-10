Porsche’s Adventurous 911 Getting “Dakar” Suffix

We all thought it would be called the 911 Safari but Porsche has confirmed that their adventurous all-terrain 911 will actually be called the 911 Dakar when it is revealed on the 16th of November.

We don’t know much about the technical aspects of the car but Porsche did confirm that they racked up over 500,000 km (310k miles) during testing in a bunch of different environments.

From a racetrack in France to frozen lakes in Sweden and even climbing 50-metre sand dunes in Dubai and Morocco, the 911 Dakar has really been pushed to every extreme.

It will reportedly feature bespoke off-road tyres and a recalibrated ABS system to improve braking on gravel.

Is this something you would buy? Would be very interested to see how this sells around the world.