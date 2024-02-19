One of One Mansory Rolls-Royce Cullinan Wears R280 Million Number Plate

In the early part of 2023, Dubai license plate ‘7’ fetched an eye-watering 55 million UAE Dirhams making it the most expensive plate ever sold.

That outlandish purchase has found its way onto another outlandish purchase dubbed the ‘Linea D’Oro’. This is a one-of-one Rolls-Royce Cullinan that has been treated to the full Mansory modification that is not what you would call subtle.

This Cullinan boasts 24-carat gold leaf finishes all over the vehicle and additional gold leaf-plated interior trims. What really makes it stand out, though, is its special fade paint finish in bright turquoise to dark shadow black.

Mansory added a forged carbon fibre hood with a handful of golden accents, perfect for a city as wealthy and as excessive as Dubai.