Porsche Reveals Taycan Turbo GT With 1,092 HP (815 kW) Overboost

Porsche already told us that their most dynamic Taycan set a new class record on the Nürburgring with a time of 7:07.55 and now that things are official they also earned the title of fastest electric series-production car at the Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca with a time of 1:27.87.

The headline facts are a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 2.2 seconds and it is the most powerful series-production car the brand has ever made. The Taycan Turbo GT comes with four seats as standard but if you opt for the Weissach package then the rear seats are ditched. Ordinarily its two electric motors produce 778 hp but when launch control is activated they deliver a colossal peak output of 1,092 hp (815 kW) and 1,340 Nm of torque. Power comes from the new 105 kWh ‘Performance Battery Plus’ which provides an official range of up to 555 km (345 miles).

Find yourself on a track? Well, there is a new Attack Mode that makes up to 939 hp available for a 10 second burst, similar to the ‘push-to-pass’ function in the other Taycan variants.

The GT is up to 75kg lighter than the Turbo S as well, thanks in part to the exclusive 21-inch forged wheels that have ‘relief-milled’ spokes, which save weight and allow for better ventilation for the ceramic brakes.

As mentioned the Weisach package drops the rear seats but it doesn’t end there as 70 kg is trimmed with this option. The traditional analogue clock from the Sport Chrono pack gets binned, along with the floor mats and some of the insulation materials. Further weight saving can be had with special sound and heat-insulating glass, and the removal of the rear speakers.

Matrix LED headlights come as standard. They can be upgraded to HD matrix LED headlights on the Taycan Turbo GT as an option and at no extra charge. The side profile reveals a number of components made of carbon fibre. The trims of the side windows are painted in high gloss black.

While the Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S with Turbonite features differ from the other models in the series, the Taycan Turbo GT has more of a racing vibe. Both models bear the coloured Porsche crest on the front bonnet as well as on the hub covers of the lightweight alloy wheels. The ‘Turbo GT’ logo on the rear lid is painted in matte Black.

A total of six exterior colours are available, including the new paint options of Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic. These are reserved exclusively for the Taycan Turbo GT for one year. The extensive Paint to Sample programme from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers further customisation options. In addition, a set of decals with the Taycan logo is available in the lower part of the doors and on the front bonnet, either in Volt Blue or black (matte or gloss).

Available to order now, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT, both with and without the Weissach pack will cost from R5,765,000.