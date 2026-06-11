Denza Z Coupe Revealed With Up To 1,582 HP (1,180 kW) and 350 km/h Top Speed

Denza Finally Shows the Fixed-Roof Z Coupe

After unveiling the open-top version of its highly anticipated Z sports car at the end of April, BYD’s premium-focused Denza brand has now revealed the Coupe. The new images not only give us our best look yet at the fixed-roof model but also confirm the headline-grabbing performance figures that will be available across the Z range.

While the design is certainly eye-catching, the real story lies beneath the bodywork.

Triple-Motor Power Across the Range

According to newly released regulatory information, every Denza Z variant will feature a three-motor electric powertrain.

The entry-level models use a 268 hp (200 kW) electric motor driving the front axle, paired with two 215 hp (160 kW) motors at the rear. Combined output stands at 482 hp (360 kW), placing it within touching distance of rivals such as the MG Cyberster.

Those looking for supercar-level performance will be able to opt for a far more extreme setup. This version combines a 670 hp (500 kW) front motor with two 456 hp (340 kW) rear motors, delivering a staggering 1,582 hp (1,180 kW) in total.

That figure comfortably eclipses the output of the highly acclaimed Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, which develops 1,526 hp (1,138 kW).

Top Speeds Rival Hypercars

Denza has yet to publish official acceleration figures, but the available top speed data already paints a very clear picture.

Both the standard Coupe and Convertible variants are expected to reach 300 km/h (186 mph), while the flagship high-performance Coupe raises the bar even further with a claimed maximum speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

If these figures translate into real-world performance, the Denza Z could become one of the most capable electric sports cars to emerge from China.

Aggressive Aerodynamics for the Flagship Model

Visually, the standard Coupe remains very close to the Convertible first shown at the Beijing Auto Show, differing mainly through the addition of a fixed roof.

The range-topping Coupe, however, adopts a much more focused approach. This is the version that was previously spotted undergoing testing at the Nürburgring and it features several aerodynamic enhancements.

Key upgrades include:

Revised front bumper design

Larger front splitter

Unique wheel design

Prominent rear wing

Enlarged rear diffuser

These additions are intended to improve stability and downforce at the car’s extremely high top speeds.

Weight Figures Confirm the Convertible Penalty

Despite its impressive performance credentials, the Denza Z is no lightweight.

The flagship Coupe weighs in at 2,240 kg, while the standard Coupe is slightly lighter at 2,220 kg.

As expected, the Convertible is the heaviest member of the family, tipping the scales at 2,290 kg due to the additional structural reinforcement required for an open-top design.

Pricing Remains a Mystery

Denza has yet to announce official pricing for any version of the Z.

However, if BYD’s recent product strategy is anything to go by, the Z range is likely to undercut established European and American rivals significantly while offering performance figures that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago.