2027 Porsche Taycan Gets E-Shift Virtual Gearbox System

The Porsche Taycan may have only arrived in 2020, but the brand’s first production EV is already heading into its eighth model year. Rather than letting the electric sports sedan age quietly, Porsche has rolled out another round of updates for 2027, bringing larger batteries to more models, revised infotainment and a new feature inspired by an unlikely rival.

Porsche Adds Simulated Gear Shifts to the Taycan

One of the biggest talking points is the arrival of Porsche E-Shift. Similar to the system first seen in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, it recreates the feel of an eight-speed automatic transmission with simulated gear changes, artificial engine sounds and a digital tachometer with a gear indicator.

Drivers can choose between automatic and manual modes, with steering-wheel paddles used to shift through the virtual ratios. The accompanying sound effects rise and fall with the simulated revs to create a more traditional driving experience.

The Taycan Turbo GT receives E-Shift as standard, while the rest of the range gets it as an optional extra. Porsche has not yet revealed pricing for the feature.

Bigger 105-kWh Battery Becomes Standard

A more significant change comes in the form of the larger 105-kWh Performance Battery Plus pack becoming standard on the Taycan, Taycan 4 and Taycan 4S.

Previously, these models came with an 89-kWh battery, with the bigger unit available at extra cost. Although Porsche has not released official range figures for the updated cars, previous EPA estimates provide a useful indication.

With the smaller battery, range varied between 404 km (251 miles) for the Taycan 4 and 436 km (271 miles) for the rear-wheel-drive Taycan. The larger battery increased those figures to 473 km (294 miles) and 512 km (318 miles) respectively.

Faster Charging and Tesla Compatibility

Charging convenience has also improved. For the 2027 model year, Porsche introduces a North American Charging Standard (NACS) DC fast-charging port positioned on the front passenger-side fender. This makes using Tesla Supercharger stations easier, particularly given their shorter cables.

A separate J1772 port remains on the driver’s side for AC charging duties.

Porsche says charging performance has been enhanced, although exact DC fast-charging times have not yet been disclosed. Every Taycan will also include a CCS-to-NACS adapter, ensuring compatibility with different charging networks.

Inside, the Taycan receives revised hardware and the latest operating system already used in the electric Macan and Cayenne.

The upgraded software features:

Fresh graphics and menus

Expanded app support

New media applications

An AI-assisted voice assistant

A more powerful wireless charging pad

The overall goal is to bring the Taycan’s technology in line with Porsche’s latest electric offerings.

Manthey Upgrade Coming for the Taycan Turbo GT Weissach

Performance enthusiasts will soon be able to order a Manthey package for the Taycan Turbo GT Weissach.

Previewed recently alongside a new Nürburgring lap record, the package adds wider fenders, larger wheels and tyres, extensive aerodynamic modifications and even more power and torque. Porsche has yet to announce pricing.